Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced on Wednesday plans to hold a press conference to answer questions related to Ticketmaster’s pre-sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.
General Skrmetti states he is concerned about consumer complaints in response to the ticket sales.
He and his Consumer Protection team say they will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated.
General Skrmetti will be answering questions and discussing the matter on Zoom at 10:15am CST.
Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is concerned about consumer complaints related to @Ticketmaster’s pre-sale of @taylorswift13 concert tickets. He and his Consumer Protection team will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated.— TN Attorney General (@AGTennessee) November 16, 2022