Some "Bad Blood" is brewing between Taylor Swift fans and Ticketmaster after issues trying to secure tickets to her tour.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced on Wednesday plans to hold a press conference to answer questions related to Ticketmaster’s pre-sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets.

General Skrmetti states he is concerned about consumer complaints in response to the ticket sales. 

He and his Consumer Protection team say they will use every available tool to ensure that no consumer protection laws were violated.

General Skrmetti will be answering questions and discussing the matter on Zoom at 10:15am CST.

