TN Aquarium welcomes first female otter: Sunshine

The Tennessee Aquarium has welcomed its first female North American River Otter - named Sunshine - to its River Otter Falls exhibit.
The two-year-old otter, previously from the Little Rock Zoo, has been exploring her new home since her arrival in June, and is already gaining the hearts of her caretakers. Senior Animal Care Specialist Jennifer Wawra said, “The interactions we’ve already had with her and that I’ve seen her have with the public — it almost feels like anybody could be her trainer. I think she’s very interested in people.”
The introduction of a young otter to the group is bound to impact its dynamic, according to Aquarium Veterinarian Dr. Chris Keller. Animal Care Specialist II Tyler Schneider said, “She’s a nice, very active, high-energy otter. We’ve seen her a lot more at the acrylic swimming back and forth with us and with the public.”
The Aquarium’s five male otters - Hunter, Digger, Benny, Louie, and Maya - were all rescued orphans or relocated nuisance animals.
The arrival of Sunshine has opened the door to the possibility of a breeding program at the Aquarium. “We’ve been thinking about exploring our options to breed our otters for a really long time. We have male otters with such good genetics and some of the best facilities in the world to care for North American River Otters. It would be a real shame not to give them the opportunity to breed.”, said Curator of Forests, Kevin Calhoon.
Although a litter of baby otters is still far off, the Tennessee Aquarium is proud of this new addition, and excited to see the future unfold.
To view the otters in their new home, visit tnaqua.org/live/river-otter-falls/.