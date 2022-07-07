The Tennessee Aquarium is giving college students the chance to work something that isn’t your typical summer job.
Bernie Kuhajda has worked with the Tennessee Aquarium for years.
Kuhajda, an Aquatic Conservation Biologist with the Tennessee Aquarium stated interns are the heartbeat of success during the summer months.
“We could not do what we need to do during the summer without help from the interns. It’s physically impossible.”
Every summer — he brings in students from colleges across the country through two fellowship programs to help out.
He says the interns really get a feel of the full experience of day to day operations.
"They do all sorts of things like fieldwork. They come to staff meetings and understand how those work. So it really gives them a look at how to be a professional as well as learn a lot about science.”
He says this year is especially important — by offering help to these students that are coming out of the pandemic with a fresh start — in some freshwater research.
"They’re actually getting to interact with each other, with our scientists, and actually doing hands-on stuff. Zero zoom calls, zero virtual stuff.”
Kuhajda says with these students traveling across the Tennessee Valley — it’s shaping a big future for both the aquarium and the students.
"it’s going to take past my career, past the people that are younger than me, past their careers. So training these new aquatic conservation professionals as they come up and go into this field is going to continue our efforts to try to recover this great underwater aquatic rainforest we have.”> (5:01-5:20)
Right now — he says this aquatic rainforest is in good hands and will be down the road.
“I’ll know these kids for the rest of their professional career and it’s really fun and exciting not only for me and the aquarium, but conservation biology.”
The Jim Hill Fellowship and George Benz Fellowship are offered every summer. Applications for the program will next be accepted in spring of 2023.
For more information about these and other opportunities to study or work at the Aquarium, visit tnaqua.applicantpro.com/jobs/.