In honor of World Penguin Day, the Tennessee Aquarium has shared exciting news about the first penguin egg discovered during this year's nesting season.
The egg was found in the nest of Macaroni penguins, named Bacon and Merlin.
Macaroni penguins are known to lay two eggs, with the first one being smaller and typically discarded by the parents. The second egg, which is usually laid two to four days after the first, is larger and has a higher chance of being viable. Therefore, experts will closely monitor all the nests to see which eggs will hatch successfully.
You can drop in on the Gentoos and Macaroni penguins any time with the Tennessee Aquarium's Penguins' Rock cam here.