In light of the recent train derailment incident in Ohio affecting the Ohio River, Local 3 reached out to Tennessee American Water regarding any potential effects since the Tennessee River is the largest tributary of the Ohio River.
"Tennessee American Water wants to assure its customers that this issue does not impact their drinking water," External Affairs Manager Daphne Kirksey said.
"Tennessee American Water does not use water from the Ohio River for water supply. The only rivers Tennessee American Water withdraws from are the Tennessee River for our Chattanooga area customers and the Sequatchie River for our Whitwell area customers. As a tributary of the Ohio River, the Tennessee River flows into the Ohio at Paducah, KY – not the other way around."
On February 3, around 50 cars of a Norfolk Southern train went off track in East Palestine, Ohio, causing a days-long fire in the area.
Ten of the estimated 50 derailed cars contained hazardous chemicals, including butyl acrylate and vinyl chloride, among combustible liquids.