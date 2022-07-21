Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, Tennessee American Water has announced its 2022 grant program for fire departments providing fire protection within the company’s service areas.
The Firefighting Support Grants program provides financial assistance to uniformed, professional and volunteer fire departments.
Applicants can easily apply directly on the Company’s website, tennesseeamwater.com.
Grants of up to $1000 will be awarded to cover costs for equipment or training.
“We are honored to support the brave firefighters and first responders through this grant program again this year,” said Doug Wagner, vice president of operations for Tennessee American Water. “These hardworking, selfless women and men serve on the front lives daily to protect the communities we serve, and this program is just one way we say thank you.”
Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.
Last year, the company awarded 11 grants to uniformed, professional and volunteer fire departments in Hamilton and Marion counties in Tennessee as well Rossville and Catoosa County, GA.
Grants of up to $1000 will be considered to cover the cost associated with the following:
- Personal protective gear
- Communications equipment
- Firefighting tools
- Water handling equipment, or
- Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection (Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks, is eligible).