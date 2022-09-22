This weekend you can get outside and have fun with alpacas.
"People ask how many children and I say, 'well 100,'" said TMMA Farms and Sanctuary Owner Maryann Marsh.
Marsh takes care of her 100 'children' at TMMA Farms and Sanctuary day-after-day.
Her children include Grayson, Spider, and Flash who are all alpacas, llamas, pigs, and more.
"[You'll see] alpacas and llamas but you'll also see the many rescues we brought in since January and others that have been with us for a few years," said Marsh.
Marsh is opening her farm this weekend for anyone to meet the animals for the National Alpaca Farm Open House.
"Whenever you visit with an Alpaca, you don't want to touch the top of their head," said Marsh. "You want to touch their necks."
She said they'll see 300 to 500 people in one day and hopes this year, people see her farm in a new light.
"So now it's become not only alpaca farm days but it's also become rejoice, relive, and learn," said Marsh.
Marsh said there are all kinds of rescue animals on her farm.
"He was on his last leg," Marsh said. "He couldn't go anymore. I offered him hope and love and he took it and here he is two and a half years later."
She said the $5 entry and parking fee will go to support the animals and help the community.
"We try to help out the locals and our local church does a food pantry," said Marsh. "So we're asking if you bring a non-perishable food item, you get 10% off on our store."
Marsh said she hopes this day inspires hundreds of people simply by meeting all of her 100 children.
"I see, hear every day and look at them and go 'you know what, I may have had a really bad day but they've had worse and they're fighting so I can do that too,'" said Marsh.
The National Alpaca Farm Day runs Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.