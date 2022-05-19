Millions of dollars will be spent on Chattanooga's Tivoli Theatre for an expansion and restoration of the building.
$52 million dollars will be spent for the theatre to undergo a complete makeover.
This includes: the seats, to the paint on the walls, to the behind-the-scene amenities that only performers will see.
New restrooms and concession areas are also in the renovation plan.
Tivoli's owners say they have additionally purchased the building next door to expand the theatre.
Executive Director Nick Wilkinson for the Tivoli Theatre Foundation says the Bobby Stone Theatre will be in that building.
"It will be a 250-seat theatre. That will be our house cinema, as well as a full-fledged music venue, and also a rehearsal space for folks like the the Symphony, Ballet, and others. We hope it will be a place that a lot of the community can take advantage of and use as well."
The new building will include a rooftop bar, retail area, donor lounge, and a restaurant.
Wilkinson said the performing arts center will also house an educational program that will provide a summer theatre camp. The camp is expected to serve over 30,000 students every year.
“We feel like there are far too many kids in our community that their talent is going uncultivated. We want to really step into how we can be a resource and partner with the City of Chattanooga and with the schools to provide a resource."
The Tivoli states it has committed to ensuring that 50 percent of participants for its education program are from minority or low-income backgrounds.
Wilkinson is excited to get the ball rolling on the project after being left with uncertainty during the pandemic.
“The best words in our industry are "SOLD OUT", and we couldn't get close to having shows or sold out crowds during Covid."
The Tivoli Theatre shut in early 2020, and remained shut for concerts and live shows until August 2021.
Wilkinson says the Tivoli will be shut for the duration of the renovations. All events will be held at the Memorial Auditorium until the project is complete.
"Obviously we are anxious to get it back open as soon as possible. And just look forward to the community coming out and really enjoying this beautiful space. Although it is a 100 years old, it will feel like new."
Construction is expected to start in late summer or early fall this year and be completed in 2024.