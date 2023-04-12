Titans Road Show heads to Cookeville on April 17

On April 17, the Tennessee Titans will host the first of their 2023 "Titans Road Show" tour at Tennessee Tech University. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. CT, students will have the chance to meet Titans mascot T-Rac and Titans Cheer and take part in giveaways, signed merchandise competitions, and cornhole tournaments.
According to Kate Guerra, the Titans’ Vice President of Marketing and Communications, the event is a great way to kick off the upcoming season and celebrate the partnership between the Titans and Tennessee Tech. "We value our partnership with Tennessee Tech and are ready to bring the excitement directly to our fans in Cookeville," she said.
The Titans’ visit to Tennessee Tech also serves as a lead-up to the 2023 NFL draft, which will take place in Kansas City, Missouri from April 27 - 29. The university has previously partnered with the Titans to present the 11th annual Titans Learning Lab, which provides high school students with a unique, behind-the-scenes opportunity to learn more about the NFL.
The Titans Road Show event at Tech is free and open to the public.