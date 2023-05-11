The NFL schedule release, like the draft these days, has been taken over the top. Leaks of opponents throughout the day, fans drooling over matchups they'll see this fall, and a new tradition has also emerged.
The social media teams of each franchise have taken the opportunity to get a bit creative when announcing their respective team's schedule the last few years. It's become sort of a fun competition to see what team can come up with the most creative post.
In 2023, the unanimous winner may be the Tennessee Titans.
The team posted a video on their social media account of them asking random people on Broadway about the different logos for the teams they'll play in the fall. Needless to say, there were some imaginative answers.
We asked people on Broadway to help us with our 2023 schedule release. 🤣📺: 2023 Schedule Release on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/31LsUUDn3O— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) May 12, 2023
The full Titans schedule for 2023 is listed below.
Tennessee Titans' 2023 Schedule
Week 1
Date: Sunday, September 10
Opponent: at New Orleans Saints
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 7-10.
Week 2
Date: Sunday, September 17
Opponent: Los Angeles Chargers
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 10-7.
Week 3
Date: Sunday, September 24
Opponent: at Cleveland Browns
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 7-10.
Week 4
Date: Sunday, October 1.
Opponent: Cincinnati Bengals.
Time/TV: Noon, FOX.
Last year's record: 12-4.
Week 5
Date: Sunday, October 8.
Opponent: at Indianapolis Colts.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 4-12-1.
Week 6
Date: Sunday, October 15.
Opponent: Baltimore Ravens (in London).
Time/TV: 8:30 a.m. CT, NFL Network.
Last year's record: 10-7.
Week 7
Date: Sunday, October 22.
Opponent: BYE.
Week 8
Date: Sunday, October 29.
Opponent: Atlanta Falcons.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 7-10.
Week 9
Date: Thursday, November 2.
Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers.
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., PRIME VIDEO.
Last year's record: 9-8.
Week 10
Date: Sunday, November 12.
Opponent: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 8-9.
Week 11
Date: Sunday, November 19.
Opponent: at Jacksonville, Jaguars.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 9-8.
Week 12
Date: Sunday, November 26.
Opponent: Carolina Panthers.
Time/TV: Noon, FOX.
Last year's record: 7-10.
Week 13
Date: Sunday, December 3.
Opponent: Indianapolis Colts.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 4-12-1.
Week 14
Date: Monday, December 11.
Opponent: at Miami Dolphins.
Time/TV: 7:15 p.m., ESPN.
Last year's record: 9-8.
Week 15
Date: Sunday, December 17.
Opponent: Houston Texans.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 3-13.
Week 16
Date: Sunday, December 24.
Opponent: Seattle Seahawks.
Time/TV: Noon, CBS.
Last year's record: 9-8.
Week 17
Date: Sunday, December 31.
Opponent: at Houston Texans.
Time/TV: Noon, FOX.
Last year's record: 3-13-1.
Week 18
Date: January 6 or 7.
Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars.
Time/TV: TBD
Last year's record: 9-8.