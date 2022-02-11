Red Flag Warnings were in effect for portions of the Tennessee Valley earlier today due to an elevated fire risk. Low humidity, dry conditions, and gusty winds create the perfect recipe for quickly spreading wildfires.
During a prolonged dry streak, extra precautions need to be taken to avoid any unwanted sparks. Start by discarding any flammable objects such as cigarettes safely. Avoid throwing cigarettes out the window during an elevated fire risk because one small flame can lead to a quickly growing brush fire.
Assistant District Forester, Joel Blackburn also recommends parking your vehicle away from any dry vegetation, "You wouldn't want to park a vehicle in any kind of tall grass. The grass hasn't greened up, and catalytic converters and exhaust are other ways that a wildfire can be sparked,” says Blackburn.
Outdoor burns and campfires should follow all regulations and always check to make sure there are no restrictions before you burn. The state of Tennessee require burn permits this time of year, and some towns require permits based on the weather conditions, “Based on the weather we may or may not be issuing permits for that day, so if you call to get a permit that will be the safest way to conduct the burning and it is also the law here in Tennessee,” says Blackburn.
If the permit is approved, remember to have fire containment equipment on hard such as a rake, shovel, and access to water. If the flame gets out of hand, always call 911 first!
Following these simple tips can keep the Tennessee Valley wildfire free.