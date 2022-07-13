Kids have months of free time during summer break, but it leads to a decline in reading ability and other academic skills known as the "summer slide".
Chattanooga education experts offer tips on how to keep kids sharp while school is out:
- Have your child read for at least 20 minutes every day
- Spend time cooking together
- Explore different kinds of reading material like picture books, chapter books and magazines
- Make use of your local library
- Listen to audio books on summer car trips
- Read aloud with your children daily
- Review skills with fun, hands-on review activities
- Engage in meaningful conversation and help build your child’s vocabulary
- Enjoy a new hobby!