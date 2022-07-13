Flat math and reading results in national report card

Kids have months of free time during summer break, but it leads to a decline in reading ability and other academic skills known as the "summer slide".

Chattanooga education experts offer tips on how to keep kids sharp while school is out:

  • Have your child read for at least 20 minutes every day
  • Spend time cooking together
  • Explore different kinds of reading material like picture books, chapter books and magazines
  • Make use of your local library
  • Listen to audio books on summer car trips
  • Read aloud with your children daily
  • Review skills with fun, hands-on review activities
  • Engage in meaningful conversation and help build your child’s vocabulary
  • Enjoy a new hobby!