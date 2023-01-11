Dr. Jensen Hyde from Erlanger Hospital says seasonal illnesses, common cold viruses, COVID variants, and the flu are impacting the community in high volumes.
“We’re right in the height of cold and flu season. You see two really huge spikes right after Thanksgiving and the holidays,” said Dr. Hyde.
She has already noticed respiratory viruses and death rates increase in the county. Nationally, she sees the same pattern as community transmission is up to at least 20%. With at home testing being readily available, medical professionals believe that the number is an underestimate.
“We anticipate that that will continue throughout the next several weeks and then hopefully downtrend in the next four to six weeks,” said Dr. Hyde.
Strategic masking, ventilation, testing, staying up to date on vaccinations, and staying at home when you’re sick will help you and others.
If you are around a big group of people or feeling unwell, Dr. Hyde suggests using a mask. Being aware of ventilation will make a big difference for the spread of respiratory viruses.
If you are feeling any symptoms, she recommends visiting your primary care physician or an urgent care facility.