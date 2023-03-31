Representatives from Dade and Hamilton County are encouraging people to have a safety plan ahead of early Saturday morning storms.
"You just can't let your guard down. It's all we can do. Be prepared. Prepare yourself, your family. Check on your neighbors and your friends,” said Alex Case, Director of Dade County Emergency Services.
Case says they experienced several power outages from last weekend's storm. With storms potentially coming overnight, he wants everyone to be prepared for more weather activity this weekend.
"The first thing the people need to remember is they need to have three sources of emergency notification,” says Amy Maxwell, Public Information Officer for Hamilton County’s Office of Emergency Management.
She says people should have a weather radio, mobile app, and a local media outlet to use to stay up to date with the weather. With an overnight storm, she says to make sure your alerts are on.
"Those little radios are lifesavers,” says Case.
Case says you should not rely on sirens because most are made only for outdoor activities. He says it's important to know your safety plan, like where you will go in your house or to know what items you need to relocate to a shelter. He advises a ‘go ready’ bag with food, water, medications, and any other essentials.
“If you live in an apartment, and if you have a bathroom that's in an inner wall, away from windows and doors, that’s the perfect place to be,” says Maxwell.
If your apartment building has a staircase, Maxwell says that is also a good safe spot.
She says mobile homeowners should find shelter elsewhere, because it cannot sustain winds over 75 miles an hour.
"Find a neighbor, a friend that has a steady, sturdy house," Maxwell says.
Shel says you can use a bicycle helmet to protect your head from debris flying. She also suggests having a pair of shoes on during the event, in case there is severe damage indoors.
“Go to the lowest point on the floor of your home,” Maxwell says. “The center of that room, away from windows and doors.”
Maxwell wants to remind everyone about the difference between a tornado watch and warning.
“A tornado watch is when we have the availability, the environment of a tornado to occur,” she explains. “A warning is when it's time to take cover.”