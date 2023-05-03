Tips for spotting & enjoying bears while exploring the Great Smoky Mountains

Visitors to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are in for a treat this summer, as over 1,900 black bears call the park home.
The park is a great place to view these majestic creatures – the Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail and the Cades Cove Loop Road being prime spots for black bear sightings during this time of year.
Bears are most active during early morning and late evening hours in spring and summer. Mating usually takes place in July.
Park officials would like to remind visitors to keep a safe distance from the bears, and never approach or feed them.
Visitors can help protect the black bears, and other wildlife, by properly disposing of garbage and food scraps in bearproof containers and avoiding feeding wildlife. Eating trash kills wildlife and properly storing and disposing of food and garbage is a major step you can take to protect yourself and wildlife.
If a bear changes its behavior due to a person's presence, they should slowly back away and increase the distance between themselves and the bear.
By taking a few simple steps, you can help protect these amazing animals.
If you see another visitor breaking these rules or encounter a bear, they ask that you please call (865) 436-1230 or stop at a Visitor Center to report it.
The park provides a more in-depth guide and additional tips for visitors on their website: https://www.nps.gov/grsm/learn/nature/black-bears.htm.
Where is your favorite place to see black bears in the park? Let us know!
It’s a bear out there! We hope when you visit @GreatSmokyMountainsNPS that you get to see a black bear living in the park. Help our black bears by keeping a safe distance from them. Stay at least 50 yards away and never approach or feed a bear! https://t.co/qLUVcro60R pic.twitter.com/EOfUfCH4sM— GreatSmokyNPS (@GreatSmokyNPS) May 2, 2023