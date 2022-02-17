Tips for being weather aware and prepared in the Tennessee Valley

As the threat for storms continue this evening - make sure that you and your family have a Severe Weather Plan in place. 

Knowing the difference between a severe watch and warning is a good place to begin. 

Remember: 

A WATCH means that conditions are favorable for severe weather - while a WARNING means you need to find your storm safe place immediately. 

The best place to be during a severe warning is an interior room on the first level of your home away from all windows. A basement or storm shelter is an even better option. 

The Southern TN Valley has had a fair share of wind damage, so having that safe place to go during the threat of severe weather is crucial. 

It is also a good reminder to have several ways of receiving severe alerts this evening. 

A weather radio, wireless mobile alerts, and downloading the Local 3 Weather App are also good sources of information. 

For updates on the latest weather in our area, click HERE. 

