UPDATE: And you thought you were done voting for the year!
But this one's all in good fun; Tennessee has narrowed down the names for their fleet of snow plows.
By visiting the TDOT Snowplow Contest website, you can select your favorite name.
Among the choices are Big Leplowski, MilkNBread, Rhinestone Plowboy and Tim McThaw.
There are more choices, but here's you chance to pick your favorite!
PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Department of Transportation has opened submissions for their first-ever Name-A-SnowPlow contest!
Residents are invited to offer their best ideas for the chance to name the state's four snowplows.
The submissions will eventually be voted on by the public.
The contest runs until November 30.
To read the full set of rules and enter your own submission, visit the TDOT Snowplow Contest website.