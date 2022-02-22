Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly announced the appointment of Celeste Murphy, a 25-year law enforcement veteran who brings a demonstrated ability to reduce crime and proven commitment to community policing, as the city’s next police chief.
“I am thrilled to announce my appointment of Celeste Murphy to be Chattanooga’s next Chief of Police. She has a demonstrated track record of keeping people safe and reducing crime, and she brings a life-long commitment to civil rights and community policing,” said Kelly. “We’re fortunate to have her experience, her leadership, and her heart in Chattanooga. We have a great police department, and Celeste is the right person to help take it to the next level.”
Murphy, whose appointment is subject to confirmation by Chattanooga City Council, helped drive and maintain a double-digit decrease in overall crime in her precincts as Deputy Chief of the Field Operations Division and has also led department efforts to provide educational and life skills to the city’s youth, including working with local nonprofits to provide alternative pathways to criminal justice involvement.
“As chief, I will bring every resource, every relationship, and every ounce of experience to meet this challenge and keep our city and our neighborhoods safe,” Murphy said.
Over the last two decades, Murphy rose through the ranks at the Atlanta Police Department, serving as a patrol officer, detective, sergeant, lieutenant, captain, major, and deputy chief.
She has worked in or supervised every division of the department, including Special Operations, Special Projects, Field Operations, Strategy, and Community Services.