Mayor Tim Kelly announced the selection of the first Black female as Chattanooga's new Chief of Police.
Celeste Murphy said she'll bring every resource, every relationship, and every ounce of experience she's had over the past 25 years on the force to keep our community and neighborhoods safe.
"Here's the bottom line, Chief Murphy knows her stuff and I've selected her because she knows how to get stuff done and knows how to keep people safe," Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said.
Celeste Murphy served in the Atlanta Police Department for more than 2 decades. She said she's been in every department and rose through the ranks to prepare for an opportunity like this.
"This is a moment that's going to be etched in history," Chief of Police selection Celeste Murphy said.
Murphy is not only the first female to lead the department, but also the first Black female to be selected.
CELESTE MURPHY IS NOT ONLY THE FIRST FEMALE TO LEAD THE DEPARTMENT BUT ALSO THE FIRST BLACK FEMALE TO BE SELECTED.
"I want people to also not judge us by our race or our gender, but by our work," DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said.
Sheriff Maddox said she's known Murphy for several years and worked together as neighboring municipalities.
"She's one of those that do not sit behind the desk, she gets out in the community, she gets to know the community," Sheriff Maddox said.
Sheriff Maddox grew up in Chattanooga and said Murphy is who our community needs.
"I've seen the growth and she's going to be part of that growth. She's going to a phenomenal leadership to Chattanooga. She's going to operate in excellent accountability and respect," Sheriff Maddox said.
As Chief, Murphy said she'll focus on three main issues, violent crime reduction, community policing, and youth engagement. She said she wants the department to be a reflection of the community.
"Diversity is how you solve problems because you have different perspectives. A new perspective, a different direction will make you move the needle," Murphy said.
Leading up to the selection, the city hired a firm to vet candidates and held community input sessions. A group of six community members served on the interview committee to narrow down the field from four to one. All unanimously chose Murphy.
"We know that our new Chief has that vision," Mt Canaan Baptist Church Pastor Ternae Jordan said.
"There's absolutely no way I'm going to allow Chattanooga to fail because you took a chance on me," Murphy said.
The Chattanooga City Council will still need to approve the selection. Mayor Kelly said he's not worried about that. Once approved, her official start date will be announced.