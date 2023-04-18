A new Tennessee law is making it harder for university students to access TikTok.
Several UTC students believe the ban is not stopping any students from using the app.
While other states, like Montana, are looking to ban TikTok entirely, last week, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a bill that would ban all apps that are associated with the People's Republic of China on public college campuses' WiFi.
TikTok is one of the associated apps.
“We can just turn the WiFi off and get on TikTok easily,” Aubrie Hardy said.
UTC Senior Aubrie Hardy feels like banning TikTok from college campuses WiFi is an overstep by the government.
“I think it is just targeted because it is not an American company,” Hardy said.
Junior Elizabeth Larsen feels like the measure will not change anything.
“Me personally, I don't even get on the school WiFi because of how bad it is. It definitely doesn't stop me personally from using it, and I'm sure that is the same with other students,” Larsen said.
Larsen said there are other issues Tennessee is facing that need to be addressed other than TikTok.
“I wish the Governor would focus on other things in schools, or even in like smaller schools like elementary and middle school, where there are kids being shot at,” Larsen said.
Another student said the ban is actually benefiting her in a positive way.
“I've used it a lot less since you have to turn off the WiFi to get access to it. I guess it has been a little bit helpful since I am doing my homework more than being on TikTok, I guess,” Ag Lual said.