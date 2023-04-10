After years of silence, nurse Tiffany Dover will tell her side of the story on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt after she passed out during the administration of one of the first COVID-19 vaccines in Chattanooga.
The event was live-streamed on Local 3 News' Facebook on December 17, 2020.
Dover and those around her, were masked. She received her vaccination, and promptly passed out, later citing a known vagal response to injections and minor injuries.
But her reaction was touted worldwide in a variety of ways, primarily as a wide-ranging conspiracy theory that the new vaccine was dangerous.
Rumors swirled that she was dead.
False claims about why Dover collapsed circled for months afterward. But even as her employer, CHI Memorial, posted a video showing Dover performing her job, the false claims kept growing and spreading.
Local 3 News circled back with Dover afterward, where she reported no ill effects from the vaccination. She was masked during the interview, giving even more fuel to the controversy.
Dover declined further interviews until she spoke with NBC News reporter Brandy Zadrozny.
