Good Wednesday. We will be warm and humid this evening with temps falling from the 80s into the 70s. Skies will clear through the evening.
Thursday will be warm and sunny, but the humidity should at least be a little lower.
Friday and Saturday we will be warm with the humidity climbing. Highs will be in the low 80s. Both days may sport a few stray showers. Sunday will be warmer with a high of 87. Heat and humidity will be the main feature of Sunday. The rain chance is low, only 10%.
The first half of next week (at least) will continue to feature heat and humidity with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may have a few showers Monday, but Tuesday and Wednesday look right now to be rain free.
