Good Wednesday. We will see Mild temps and spotty showers this evening into the overnight. Thursday is a Storm Alert Weather Day. We will start mild in the mid to upper 50s. All day will sport clouds and on and off showers. After 5pm a cold front will spawn widespread thunderstorms that will produce heavy rain (1.5"-2.5"), localized flooding, wind gusts that could exceed 60 mph, small hail, and even an isolated tornado (though unlikely) can't be ruled out. The storms will move through roughly between 5pm and 2am.
Friday we will record our official high of 63 just after midnight, but cold air will be rapidly moving in behind the storms. Friday afternoon will be cold and blustery with highs in the mid 40s, and winds from the north at 10-15 mph.
Saturday will start in the mid to upper 20s, but warm to a cool high of 53 under sunny skies. Sunday looks great with a few clouds and the high returning to 60.
Next week will be another warm and wet one with highs in the 60s and 70s each day and more chances for rain.
