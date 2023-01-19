Good morning, today will be a tale of two halves. First, your Thursday morning will feature clouds and rain. Rain may be heavy at times. It will pass from west to east, exiting Cherokee County in NC by about 11am. Clouds will quickly clear once the rain ends in your location, which will lead to the second half of today. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and mild with comfortable highs from 62-69. It will be breezy today with sustained wind at 15-25mph, gusts up to 40-45mph. Tonight will be mostly clear and colder as lows drop down to the 30s.
Friday will be mostly sunny with closer to seasonable highs for January from 50-55. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 50s. An isolated shower is possible in the evening. Then, rain chances will increase for Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Next work/school week will keep the wintertime temperatures going with lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s and low 50s.