A traveling fair organization Thrillville will bring the Scenic City State Fair to Camp Jordan later this month.
Thrillville is bringing the Scenic City State Fair to Camp Jordan Thurs., April 28-Sun., May. 8th.
In partnership with Camp Jordan Park and Kissel Entertainment, Thrillville plans to bring an exciting event that will feature world-class entertainment, adrenaline-pumping carnival rides, games, and food booths serving all the best fair treats.
Families looking for fun and excitement should head to Camp Jordan Park for the full Thrillville Experience!
With your $10 Admission fee, you can enjoy:
The Dominguez Circus
Sea Lion Splash
Aquatic Acrobatics
Comedy, Magic Shows and MORE!
Children under 36” and Seniors over 65 enjoy FREE admission every day.
Individual ride tickets are available on the Kissel Entertainment carnival midway.
Thrillville will offer unlimited ride wristbands for endless fun - $30 on weekdays and $35 on weekends (Saturday & Sunday).
Please note, ride armbands are sold at a separate fee from Admission.
Hours include:
5 p.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Friday
1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday