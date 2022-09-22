Chattanooga police have charged three teenagers in connection to a double shooting on September 6 in the Hill City area.
It happened around 9:30pm in the 100 block of Trewhitt Street.
Police say they arrived at the scene to find a male and female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital. Their names and conditions were never released.
On September 22, police say two 16-year-old males and a 17-year-old male were arrested.
All three minors are charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Attempted Especially Aggravated Robbery.
