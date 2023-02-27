An assault at Sequatchie County Middle School has led to three students facing charges.
According to the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), one student is charged with aggravated assault and two others are charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated assault following an incident involving a fourth student who was assaulted.
The SCSO did not not provide a specific date for the incident but said on February 24, it happened "a couple of weeks ago".
In a reply to an information request from Local 3 News, the director of schools included the following information from Sheriff Bill Phillips:
"I just received another email from the news channel asking if we are investigating this incident as a hate crime and I confirmed that after learning the facts through interviews this is NOT being investigated as a hate crime."
No explanation was given as to why the incident would be investigated as a hate crime.
The victim "was taken to a hospital where they were treated and released," according to the SCSO.
The names of the students involved have not been released because they are minors.
The SCSO says the cases are currently pending in Sequatchie County Juvenile Court.
Local 3 News is working to learn more.
Stay with the Local 3 News app for updates to this story.