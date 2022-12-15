Three restaurants failed their inspections this week.
In Cleveland, Fulin's Asian Cuisine on Frontage Road scored a 42, and Stack Southern Bistro on 1st Street scored a 54. In Chattanooga, Burritos el Chepes (Mobile) scored a 66.
At Fulin's Asian Cuisine the inspector found a live roach in the back of the kitchen. There was also a hole to the outside in the back door.
A person was seen handling fish, chicken and vegetables with bare hands. Packages of raw steak were stored on the floor of the walk in fridge.
The inspector said an employee washed their gloved hands, and one also wiped their hands on a dirty rag, did not wash their hands and then put gloves on to continue food prep.
While at Stack Southern Bistro, the inspector found the person in charge was not performing duties as evidence by multiple priority violations.
Food was being stored too long, eight pounds of it was thrown away.
The dish drying rack and walls were both found dirty by the inspector.
In Chattanooga, the Burritos el Chepes mobile unit, the inspector said there were multiple priority violations observed, and the person in charge did not demonstrate control over foodborne illness risk factors.
The inspector said there was no water on the food truck, and dishes and utensils could not be sanitized.
There was no date marking on cooked food throughout the food truck.
According to the inspector there was no employee health policy available.
If you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym -- call your local health department.
Hamilton County
- 99 Sweet Magnolia Learning Academy Kitchen 134 S Aster Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clever Alehouse 2122 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 94 El Agave Mexican Grill and Cuisine 531 Signal Mountain Road Suite 165 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Volcano Crab and Bar 2342 Shallowford Village Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Ankar’s Hoagies 5966 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Fraternal Order of Eagles 6128 Airways Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant 9718 Hixson Pike Soddy Daisy, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 El Maguey #5 9203 Lee Highway Suite 1 Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Backstage Bar 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Motel 6 5055 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 American Ink 3920 F Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Evermore Galleries 6910 Shallowford Road Suite 108 C Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Cedar Hill Head Start 4701 Divine Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Patrick’s Catering 4393 Benton Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 92 Krystal CHNF08 621 Signal Mountain Road Chattanooga, TN
- 66 Burritos el Chepes (Mobile) 613 Kinser Circle Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Clever Alehouse (Mobile) 2122 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Adelle’s Creperie (Mobile) 1400 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 96 5 Points Northshore 328 Cherokee Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Hilton Garden Inn 311 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Southern Adventist University 5510 University Drive Collegedale, TN
- 96 The Read House 107 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 1441 N Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Tienda Maya 1939 Central Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 America’s Best Value Inn 7638 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Marco’s Pizza 5723 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
- 98 American Wings 4011 Brainerd Road Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Miller’s Ale House #117 574 Northgate Mall Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 96 Hampton Inn & Suites 2014 Hamilton Place Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Extend Stay Hotel #125 6240 Airpark Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Island Cove Marina 6701 Highway 58 Harrison, TN
- 100 Elks Lodge #91 1067 Graysville Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Chili’s Grill & Bar #1309 1921 Gunbarrel Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Red Roof Inn Indoor Pool 30 Birmingham Highway Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Scottie’s on the River 491 Riverfront Parkway Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Country Inn & Suites 3725 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
- 90 Church’s Chicken #2093 3816 Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Dinner on the Diner 4119 Cromwell Road Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Taqueria Chapinlandia 2925 Rossville Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Sing It or Wing It 412 Market Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 98 Sonic #1770 3508 Dayton Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Silverdale Detention Center – Aramark 7609 Standifer Gap Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Mi Ranchito Mexican Food 1622 Dodds Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Avenue Chattanooga, TN
- 93 Council Fire 100 Council Fire Drive Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Holiday Inn Express 6274 Artesian Circle Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Imago Dei Care 5704 Marlin Road Suite 2300 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Fountainhead Taproom 1617 Rossville Avenue Unit 101 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Plaza Food Court 2 Aquarian Way Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Hampton Inn 6145 Weir Way Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Alleia 25 E Main Street Suite 101 Chattanooga, TN
- 95 Food Works 205 Manufacturers Road Chattanooga, TN
- 97 Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Avenue Suite 104 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Newk’s Eatery #1176 2380 Lifestyle Way Unit 120 Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Tupelo Honey Café 1110 Market Street Suite 121 Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Leapin’ Leprechaun Pub & Eatery 101 Market Street Suite 103 Chattanooga, TN
- 94 Fairfield Inn & Suites 1453 Mack Smith Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dave’s Dog House (Mobile) 10170 Larkspur Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 98 Wendy’s 9362 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 96 Holiday Inn Express 440 W MLK Boulevard Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Dave’s Dog House #2 (Mobile) 10170 Larkspur Drive Ooltewah, TN
- 100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
- 85 China Cafeteria 511 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
- 99 Choo-Choo BBQ 7910 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
- 100 Taco Bell #029066 9341 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 98 Bar Watson 6925 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
- 98 Wendy’s 9362 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
- 100 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2100 Hamilton Place Boulevard Suite 317 Chattanooga, TN
Bradley County
- 81 The Gondolier Pizza 3300 Keith N Street Cleveland, TN
- 90 Douglas Inn & Suites 2600 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Cleveland High School Raider Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 Two Rivers Tattoo 2167 APD 40 Cleveland, TN
- 100 Lost Boys Tattoo Co. 2501 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
- 97 El Dorado Mobile Unit 2285 Springplace Road SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 The Press 168B 1st Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Cleveland High School Culinary Arts Class 850 Raider NW Drive Cleveland, TN
- 100 George R Stuart Elementary 2150 Kyker Bonner Avenue Cleveland, TN
- 78 Las Margaritas VIII 1647 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
- 92 Zaxby’s 1430 NW 25th Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 La Quinta Pool 130 Interstate Drive Cleveland, TN
- 99 The Bishops BBQ & Burgers Mobile Unit 221 Dalton Pike Cleveland, TN
- 97 Hardee’s-Charleston 1651 Lauderdale Memorial Highway Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Bradley Square 12 200 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 Black Hand Tattoo 158 Old Mouse Creek Cleveland, TN
- 99 La Cabana Tex-Mex Restaurant 8666 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
- 92 Rafael’s 2324 Treasury Drive SE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 42 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine 4478 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN
- 98 Taco Bell 2675 APD 40 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Cameron’s 140 Dooley Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 91 Chili’s 385 Paul Huff Parkway Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 71 New Dynasty Buffet 1999 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 93 True 201 Keith Street SW Suite 79 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 95 Steak N Shake 220 Paul Huff NW Parkway Cleveland, TN
- 54 Stack Southern Bistro 166 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 96 Fork and Spoon at Library 795 Church Street NE Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 97 The Hungry Hippie 195 Maney Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 100 Highbrow 222 1st Street NE Cleveland, TN
- 97 Biskit NV 270 South Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 96 Garden Plaza Spa 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
- 100 Piercing by Lani 5457 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN
- 99 The Go Café 1275 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
- 97 Jalisco Restaurant y Carniceria 66 Mouse Creek Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 99 1st Baptist Church Kitchen 1275 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
- 94 Garden Plaza Pool 3500 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
Catoosa County
- 77 Captain D’s 668 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 100 Magnolia Pharmacy Creamery 4622 Battlefield Parkway Ringgold, GA
- 86 O’Charley’s LLC 370 2542 Battlefield Parkway Fort Oglethorpe, GA
- 78 Circle K Stores Inc. #2723622/Aunt M’s 11418 Highway 41 Ringgold, GA
Dade County
None
Murray County
None
Walker County
- 89 Huddle House Chickamauga 14 Bushrod Johnson Avenue Chickamauga, GA
- 97 Toki Sushi Inc. 116 W LaFayette Square LaFayette, GA
- 97 Wardlaw’s Lucky Eye Q 103 N Chattanooga Street LaFayette, GA
- 100 Hardee’s – Chickamauga 12876 N Highway 27 Chickamauga, GA
- 87 Los Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante 8019 N Highway 27 Rock Spring, GA
- 100 Candie’s Catering & Concessions 1105 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA
- 100 Round Pond Retreat 1949 Round Pond Road LaFayette, GA
Whitfield County
- 100 Tunnel Hill Elementary School 203 E School Street Tunnel Hill, GA
- 100 Varnell Elementary School 4421 Highway 2 Dalton, GA
- 100 Cedar Ridge Elementary School 285 Cedar Ridge Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Whitfield Early Head Start 2738 Underwood Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Dug Gap Elementary School 2132 Dug Gap Road Dalton, GA
- 100 Eastside Elementary School 102 Hill Road Dalton, GA