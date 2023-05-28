CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.-Three law enforcement agencies in our area are vying for a grant to help their K9 units, but need the communities help to win.
The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, Collegedale Police Department, and Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office are among numerous agencies across the country competing for the Aftermath K9 Grant. Aftermath says this funding can be used for the creation, maintenance, or growth of any K9 unit.
Community votes will determine who receives the $15,000 in grants. Voting is open through 11:59pm June 5, 2023. You can vote for your favorite K9 once a day on three different platforms (Aftermath's website, Facebook, and Instagram.)
To vote and see all K9's competing click HERE
Aftermath Services is a bio-hazard company specializing in trauma cleaning. This includes crime scenes, suicides, outbreaks, accidents, and more. The company says it has more than 100 regional offices and mobile units across the United States.