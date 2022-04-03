Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says three juveniles and an 18-year-old were involved in a multi-county police chase Saturday night that ended in the stolen vehicle crashing into tractor trailer.
The pursuit started with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office receiving a call of a reportedly stolen vehicle.
Sheriff Wilson says HCSO chased the vehicle into Walker Co. on GA 193 and the vehicle crashed into a trailer (tractor- trailer) leaving the roadway on GA Hwy 193, South of Nickajack Rd.
Three juveniles and one 18 yr old were able to get free of the wreckage and were taken into custody.
The three juveniles were taken to the youth detention center. The adult was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Sheriff Wilson says he is not certain at this time what charges HCSO will have on the individuals.
In Georgia the driver will face multiple traffic charges and felony bringing stolen property into the state.