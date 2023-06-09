Three inmates in Bradley County have been indicted for second degree murder for involvement in a fentanyl overdose death in February.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says on May 24th, the inmates in the county jail were served with the indictments. They say an extensive investigation had taken place into the February 24th overdose death of Dustin Cox.
This investigation was conducted by the join efforts of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and the 10th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
The findings of the investigation concluded Brandon Tyler Pelfrey, Autumn Johnson, Jonathan Hilliard all had a part in selling Dustin Cox the lethal dose of fentanyl which resulted in his death.
The facts of this case were presented to a Bradley County Grand Jury and they issued the following indictments:
- Jonathan Hilliard was charged with 2nd Degree Murder, Possession of Schedule II Narcotics, and Possession of a Firearm while committing a felony offense.
- Brandon Pelfrey was charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.
- Autum Johnson was also charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.
They were arraigned on these charges during the first week of June and are all being held at the Bradley County Jail without bond.