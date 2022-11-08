Two Cobb County, Georgia precincts are extending voting hours after delays in opening Tuesday morning.
Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order, which will extend the voting hours of the precinct at the Ben Roberston Community Center until 7:45pm.
The precinct at the Fair Oaks Community Center will allow in-person voting to continue until 7:06pm.
One precinct in DeKalb County, Georgia is also extending its voting hours by 39 minutes.
All other voting precincts in Georgia will close at 7:00pm.
