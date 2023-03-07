Three generations – mother, daughter, and granddaughter – have graduated from Cleveland State Community College with three different career paths.
Debra Morgan Hickey earned a nursing degree in 1977; the first person in her family to graduate college.
Her daughter, Tamika Hickey White, graduated in 1998 and transferred to a four-year college, and her granddaughter, CyCy White, played basketball and graduated in 2019.
In 1972, Debra Hickey graduated from Bradley Central High School with no plans to attend college.
A year later, she was a single mother working the night shift at Burlington Industries and knew she didn’t want to work at a factory for the rest of her life.
Hickey said, “I lived within walking distance from Cleveland State. My parents had seven children; I’m second from the oldest. To pay for me to go to college was something they could not do. The college was convenient for me and affordable with a Pell Grant.”
Hickey started at Cleveland State in January 1974. While in college, she married, and her daughter, Tamika, was born.
In 1977, she graduated with a nursing degree and started working at Bradley Memorial Hospital.
Tamika White graduated from Bradley Central High School in 1994.
She studied abroad as an exchange student in Uruguay the year after graduation.
After three months in Uruguay, she was a fluent Spanish speaker. Tamika returned home and enrolled at Cleveland State in 1996 to take the prerequisites for a degree in world business and Portuguese language.
Tamika said, “For me, Cleveland State was a landing spot after Uruguay. I could take my prerequisites and get my grades up. It was a confidence booster and a bridge from high school to what I wanted to do.”
Tamika graduated in 1998 and transferred to the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. After a year, she returned to Cleveland to be closer to home.
A basketball player, CyCy White, went to Walker Valley High School for three years, then transferred to Hamilton Heights Christian Academy her senior year and graduated in 2017. She started at Cleveland State in fall 2017 and played on the Lady Cougar’s basketball team.
CyCy said, “At first, I didn’t think about a community college. I was dreaming of a D1 school, but as I got older, reality hit me. I questioned if I wanted to work to be at that level of basketball. Cleveland State was convenient; my family was here. It had basketball and the major I wanted to do at the time. The professors made it an easy transition.”
After an injury in her first year, CyCy decided to drop basketball. She finished at Cleveland State in business administration in 2019. She spent time working different jobs before deciding that she wanted a career in dental assisting. She completed a three-month program in Chattanooga and worked at dental offices in Chattanooga and Hixson before starting at Dental Associates of Cleveland in October 2022.
CyCy is considering going back to school to become a dental hygienist. Tamika plans to travel overseas again, and Hickey volunteers with the Senior Center.
These women look back fondly at their Cleveland State experience and how it helped shape their lives.
Tamika summarized by saying, “Cleveland State nurtured and guided me on how to be a college student. I learned how to study and how to talk to professors. I’m an advocate for Cleveland State; it’s a little piece of heaven.”