Three Chattanooga police officers are on paid administrative leave after the Friday night officer involved shooting.
The leave is standard department policy.
Chattanooga police say Officer Celtain Batterson was shot and is on leave.
CPD Officers Nicholas Ayres and Christopher Dyess were on the scene when Batterson was shot, and they are also on leave.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to the shooting that killed Roger Sylvester Heard Jr.
Police Chief Celeste Murphy says her department is fully cooperating with the TBI and have turned over all available video and evidence.
Heard's family is expected to be at the Chattanooga City Council meeting on Tuesday night.