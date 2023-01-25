Three restaurants in Bradley County failed the inspection for Restaurant Report Card this week.
Wendy's on 25th St. NW scored a 70, El Taco Madre Mobile Unit on Bo Street scored a 66, and La Pasadita Mobile Unit scored a 60.
In the inspection report for Wendy's, they watched food handler's touch ready-to-eat burgers with their bare hands, instead of using gloves or utensils. Prepared food was not protected from heavy amounts of construction dust - and 50 pounds of veggies, meat, and bread had to be thrown out. The restaurant ended up closing because of the heavy construction dust in the kitchen and a health hazard from waste water not draining.
In the inspection report for El Taco Madre Mobile Unit, inspectors found employee's not changing gloves and washing hands between rubbing their face, wiping their clothes, and preparing food. They also noted food being handled with bare hands. There was no soap at the handwashing sink, and unlabeled cleaning and cooking products.
And, inspectors found employees not washing hands because there was no water in the La Pasadita Mobile Unit. They also saw raw chicken dripping onto a box of veggies, and other raw foods being stored improperly. Employees were also drinking from improper containers in the kitchen around the food preparation table, next to clean utensils, and on the food serving line. Personal medications were stored over food contact surfaces and clean dishes. The mobile unit was shut down because of having no sanitizer.
Good news for other restaurants in Bradley, Hamilton, Walker County, Catoosa, and Dade Counties. There were 41 restaurants that received a perfect 100. Congratulations to all those restaurants.
Remember, if you have a question about a restaurant, hotel, pool or gym - call your local health department. And as always everyone, enjoy your meal.
Hamilton
98 Holiday Inn Express and Suites Pool 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
96 Subway Erlanger 975 E. 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
99 Everbowl 7407 Igou Gap Road Suite 113 Chattanooga, TN
100 The Chattanooga Cookie 20 Cherokee Blvd Suite 124 Chattanooga, TN
100 Tropical Smoothie Cafe 2380 Lifestyle Way Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
99 Little Caesars #4 7601 East Brainerd Rd Suite 1 Chattanooga, TN
94 Taqueria Jalisco 850 Market Street Suite 102 Chattanooga, TN
98 Domino’s Pizza 8644 East Brainerd Rd Suite B-4 Chattanooga, TN
94 Greek Plate Gyros 811 Market Street Chattanooga, TN
95 Holiday Inn Express and Suites 4820 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
90 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine 6011 Chesterton Way Suite 103 Ooltewah, TN
97 Erlanger Grill 975 East 3rd Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
100 Kays Kastle 8804 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
92 Creekside @ Springhill Suites 8876 Old Lee Hwy Ooltewah, TN (Follow-Up)
90 New China Buffet & Grill 3536 Cummings Hwy Suite 140 Chattanooga, TN
100 Lupi’s Pizza Pies #1 406-A Broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
99 Subway #31514 8142 E Brainerd Rd Chattanooga, TN
98 Baylor School 171 Baylor School Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Girl’s Preparatory School 205 Island Ave Chattanooga, TN
96 Comfort Inn & Suites 3117 Parker Lane Chattanooga, TN
99 Subway #31514 8142 East Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
93 Waffle House #626 28 Birmingham Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
94 The Gondolier 6901 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN
97 Jack’s Family Restaurant #289 4209 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
98 Aqua Tots 125 Cherokee Blvd Suite 127 Chattanooga, TN
100 La Monarca 5813 Lee Hwy Suite 7 Chattanooga, TN
86 Mo Mo Hibachi 9332 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy, TN
100 Krysta 6199 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
98 The Woodshop Kitchen 5500 St Elmo Ave. Chattanooga, TN
99 Hibachi and Wings 6933 Lee Hwy Suite 901 Chattanooga, TN
99 Bright & Morning Star Academy 2412 East 12th St. Chattanooga, TN
100 Fully Involved Bistro (Mobile) 2193 Park Dr #2 Chattanooga, TN
98 Smoothie King 5200 Hwy 153 Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
100 Camp Jordan RV Park 323 Camp Jordan Road East Ridge, TN
100 Nail Creation 7804 East Brainerd Rd Suite C Chattanooga, TN
99 E Kids 1043 Blackford Street Chattanooga, TN
97 Subway 6510 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
100 Taco Mel 2193 Park Dr #2 Chattanooga, TN
96 Sonic #5363 3222 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
98 Julie Darling Donuts 121 Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
98 8 Fahrenheit Ice Cream 1913 Gunbarrel Road Suite 105 Chattanooga, TN
99 Clumpies ice Cream Co. 26 B Frazier Avenue Chattanooga, TN
93 City Cafe Diner 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
96 Hampton Inn 74 Starview Lane Chattanooga, TN
87 Las Margaritas 1101 Hixson Pike Suite H Chattanooga, TN
89 Best Western Royal Inn 3644 Cummings Highway Chattanooga, TN
96 McKee Spa 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
100 City Green at Northshore 200 Citygreen Way Chattanooga, TN
96 Holiday Inn Express & Suites Indoor Pool 3710 Modern Industries Parkway Chattanooga, TN
98 Garden Plaza @ Greenbriar Cove 4856 Forsythia Way Ooltewah, TN
98 Siskin Hospital 1 Siskin Plaza Chattanooga, TN
96 McKee Employees Recreation Center Pool 10620 Apison Pike Collegedale, TN
100 Alexian Village 437 Alexian Way Signal Mountain, TN
100 Greenbriar Cove HOA 4656 Tuckaway Lane Ooltewah, TN
100 Ooltewah Swim Center 6849 Mountain View Road Ooltewah, TN
98 The Read House 107 W MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
100 Arby’s 7314 Shallowford Road Chattanooga, TN
99 Forge 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
98 KFC 5323 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN (Follow-Up)
100 Longhorn Steakhouse 5583 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
99 High Rail 1201 broad Street Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
99 Little Tadas Childcare Center 12 Sequoia Drive Chattanooga, TN
88 Arby’s 3903 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
82 Glen Gene Deli 5748 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
99 City Cafe Diner 7641 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
94 The Chattanoogan 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Jets Pizza3600 Hixson Pike Chattanooga, TN
96 Starbucks 635 Camp Jordan Pkwy. Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
99 Culture Coffee Co. 610 Georgia Ave Chattanooga, TN
99 Waffle House 6513 Ringgold Road Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
97 Firehouse Subs 5546 Hwy 153 Suite 102 Hixson, TN
100 Noogan’s 1201 Broad Street Chattanooga, TN
98 Jimmy John’s 5111 Hixson Pike Hixson, TN
100 8F of Hixson 5546 Hwy 153 Suite 106 Hixson, TN
100 Waffle House 7801 E Brainerd Road Chattanooga, TN
100 Starbucks 5513 Highway 153 Suite 101 Hixson, TN
100 Amy’s Right Touch 8652 E Brainerd Road Suite C102 Chattanooga, TN
100 Marco’s Pizza 5978 Snowhill Road Ooltewah, TN
95 Champy’s Fried Chicken 526 E MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
99 517 Subs 1238 Taft Hwy Suite 184 Signal Mountain, TN
100 Firehouse Subs 9032 Old Lee Hwy Suite 114 Ooltewah, TN
86 Bollywood Tacos & Bar 203 E Main Street Chattanooga, TN
100 The Bread Basket 2116 Taft Hwy Signal Mountain, TN
98 Logan’s Roadhouse 3592 Cummings Hwy. Chattanooga, TN
87 Penn Station Subs 5241 Hwy 153 Hixson, TN
97 Lookout Mountain Riverview Inn 2159 Old Wauhatchie Pike Chattanooga, TN
100 Gold’s Gym 6933 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN
98 S. Chattanooga Rec Center Pool 1152 40th Street Chattanooga, TN
94 Quality Inn Indoor Pool 3540 Cummings Hwy Chattanooga, TN
100 Sports Barn East 6170 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, TN (Follow-Up)
92 Courtyard By Marriott Downtown 200 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
100 Hotel Bo 901 Carter Street Chattanooga, TN
96 Holiday In Express 440 W MLK Blvd. Chattanooga, TN
96 Residence Inn 215 Chestnut Street Chattanooga, TN
94 Holiday Inn & Suites 434 Chestnut Chattanooga, TN
Bradley
96 Naan House 2151 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN
98 Orange Leaf 615 Paul Huff Pkwy. Suite 103 Cleveland, TN
79 Lola Beans 4482 Ellis Circle NW Cleveland, TN
89 Burger King 960 Paul Huff Pkwy NW Cleveland, TN
87 Lincoln Inn & Swiss House 2589 Georgetown Rd NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
96 Lee Hwy Tobacco Store 8515 Hiwassee Street NW Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
98 Charleston Commons Campground 8511 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
98 Rockin Nutrition 8511 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN
99 Plus Ultra Coffee 200 Sgt. Paul Huff Pkwy. NW Cleveland, TN
100 North Cleveland Baptist Day Care 2815 North Ocoee Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
74 Ok Maguey 210 Paul Huff Pkwy Suite 400 Cleveland, TN
91 Charleston Elementary 8797 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
99 Subway 104 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
99 Charleston Elementary Cafeteria 8797 Hiwassee Street Charleston, TN (Follow-Up)
88 Taco Bell 2491 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
70 Wendy’s 925 25th Street NW Cleveland, TN
96 Ohh Yeah Fitness Spa 201 Keith Street SW Unit 10 Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
99 Pizza Hut 2734 Keith Street NW Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
66 El Taco Madre Mobile Unit 2803 Bo Street Cleveland, TN
92 Stadium 773 Keith Street Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
99 Take N Eat Mobile Unit 2608 Sweet Bay Circle NW Cleveland, TN
96 Perkits Yogurt 3306 Keith Street Cleveland, TN
98 Hampton Inn Pool 4355 Frontage Road Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
100 Snick Dawg’s & Catering Push Cart 130 Bettis Ave Cleveland, TN
87 Jersey Mike’s Subs 2416 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
97 Holiday Inn Express Breakfast 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
95 Holiday Inn Express & Suites 4355 Holiday Inn Express Way Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
98 Wendy’s 401 Stuart Road Cleveland, TN
99 First United Methodist Child Center Kitchen 3425 N Ocoee Street Cleveland, TN
93 Fulin’s Asian Cuisine 4478 Frontage NW Road Cleveland, TN
98 Fairfield Inn Pool 2815 Westside Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
97 North Lee School Cafeteria 205 Sequoia Drive Cleveland, TN (Follow-Up)
98 Dos Bros 4450 Frontage Road NW Cleveland, TN
60 La Pasadita Mobile Unit 2075 Clingan Ridge Road Apartment 63 Cleveland, TN
Catoosa
77 Logan’s Roadhouse 2584 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
91 National Healthcare Center 2403 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
99 Zaxby’s 2541 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
95 Central Park 794 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
100 75 Cafe 400 Direct Connection Drive Rossville, GA
86 Sonic 6645 Hwy 41 Ringgold, GA
100 Caffeine Addicts 7819 Nashville Street Ringgold, GA
100 Fruteria El Gordo 400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville, GA
100 Chickfila 1137 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
94 Taco Bell 3022 Battlefield Pkwy. Fort Oglethorpe, GA
95 Choo Choo Bar-B-Que 1670 Old Mill Road Ringgold, GA
100 Catoosa County Jail 5842 Hwy 41 N Ringgold, GA
Dade
100 Lookout Mountain Pizza Company 203 Scenic Hwy Rising Fawn, GA
96 Hardee’s 136 Killian Ave Trenton, GA
97 Wildwood Better Living Center 216 Hwy 299 Wildwood, GA
Murray
Walker
96 Geo’s Smokehouse 713 S Chattanooga St. LaFayette, GA
100 Lafayette Middle School 419 Roadrunner Blvd. LaFayette, GA
96 LaFamilia Mexican Restaurant LLC 516 Chickamauga Ave Rossville, GA
100 North LaFayette Elementary 610 N Duke Street LaFayette, GA
Whitfield
97 Fairfield Inn & Suites 786 College Drive Dalton, GA
95 Best Western Plus 715 College Drive Dalton, GA
96 Garmony House Coffee & Cocktails 109 W Cuyler Street Dalton, GA
99 Juli-Yo 410 Hamilton Street Dalton, GA
96 Subway 920 Market Street Suite G Dalton, GA
96 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 938 Market Street Dalton, GA
100 New Hope Middle School 1325 New Hope Road Dalton, GA
96 Gill’s Grill 1511 Abutment Road Dalton, GA
100 New Hope Elementary 1175 New Hope Road Dalton