Three Rossville men face arson charges after a multi-jurisdictional investigation.
Arrested were:
- Brandon Chase Blakemore, 19
- Jacob Nathan Adkins, 20
- Ryan Nicolas Adkins, 22
Authorities say the arrests came after an investigation into a series of burglaries, theft by taking of motor vehicles and entering automobiles in Catoosa County, Walker County and the city of Chickamauga on the night of March 7th and morning of March 8th, according to Walker County's Joe Legge.
The arson charge stems from the burning of a vehicle that was reported stolen in the city of Chickamauga and was found around 11:40am on Chamberlain Road in Walker County on March 8th.
Additional charges are pending, as authorities apply for arrest warrants and juvenile complaints from other crimes connected to the vehicle arson.