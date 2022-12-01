Reports of storage united being burglarized in Trenton and Dade County started in September of 2022, and now three people from Alabama have been arrested in the case.
Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross said that when his office received the reports, they learned that the Trenton Police Department had video of a truck used in one of the burglaries.
That led them to contact surrounding counties, and a post by the Summerville PD about a stolen trailer shows the same truck they believed was used in the storage unit burglaries.
Rainesville (AL) PD contacted the Dade County Sheriff's Office and helped provide the owner's identity.
But then, Summerville PD investigators learned that the truck had been stopped by police in Fort Oglethorpe on the same day of Dade and Trenton's storage unit burglaries.
Summerville police obtained warrants for the occupants of the vehicle, and a warrant operation was coordinated with Rainsville PD.
Dade County Sheriff's Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD all went to a residence in Rainsville and arrested all 3 subjects involved in the theft ring.
Those arrested were:
- Tammy Walters, 49, Rainsville
- Kristie Cobb 25,Rainsville
- Jake Carter 25, Rainsville
After the arrest of the 3 suspects in Alabama, Dade County Sheriff's Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, and Hamilton County Sheriff's Office went to a Tennessee home and found a stolen trailer and a stolen four wheeler.
The suspects have been linked to thefts in Dade County, Trenton, Summerville, Ringgold, Chickamauga, Fort Payne Alabama, DeKalb County Alabama, Rainsville Alabama, and Albertville Alabama.
The investigation is ongoing, and DCSO is still coordinating with other agencies.
"I want to thank all the agencies that were involved in taking down this multi-state theft ring. Without the teamwork that went in this investigation, their arrest wouldn't have been possible," said Sheriff Ray Cross.