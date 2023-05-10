A joint investigation by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Task Force resulted in the arrest of three people Tuesday after an undercover investigation into methamphetamine and fentanyl being distributed from a White City Circle address.
Undercover agents were able to make several purchases of methamphetamine from the location.
Arrested were:
- Anthony Johnson
- Wendell Nunley
- Benjamin Thompson
DTF Agents, assisted by the Grundy County Sheriff's Office and Tracy City Police Department executed a search warrant at Nunley's residence on White City Circle on Tuesday, May 9.
During the search, agents found fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The three were charged with possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
Additional charges may be made after the case is reviewed by District Attorney General's Office and is presented to the Grundy County Grand Jury.