Who's a lucky girl?
A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper who was seen in a Facebook post caring for a dog alongside a road in the extreme heat has made the next step and adopted the animal.
THP Trooper Pumpy Tudors spotted the dog on the side of Interstate 75 on June 15, and pulled over to help the pooch, shading her from the sun with an umbrella and giving her water and some Little Debbie snacks he had on hand.
The temperatures topped 96 degrees that day.
He pulled up a chair and sat with the dog until he could gain her trust, and then took her to the Cleveland Animal Control Division.
The dog, now named Princess, is still reportedly being treated until she is ready to go to her forever home and be part of the Tudors' family.