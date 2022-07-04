Sunday night, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was attacked after trying to stop an ATV, according to a post on the Grundy County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The trooper tried to stop the yellow ATV at the intersection of Flat Branch Road and Hobbs Hill Road in Tracy City. The ATV crashed into a ditch, and as the trooper approached the rider, was "violently" attacked.
The suspect attempted to take the trooper's service weapon but was unable to do so during the nearly five minute-long attack. The suspect was also injured in the fight.
The trooper was treated at a local hospital and later released.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6'2"-6'4", 240lbs, with a short beard. He was riding a yellow 4-wheeler.
If you have any information or know someone that fits this description please call the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at 931-692-3466 x8, Central Dispatch at 931-924-2079, of the Tennessee Highway Patrol at 423-634-6890, or by sending them a private message.
Your information will be kept confidential and anonymous.