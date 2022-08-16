The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a crash in Bradley County over the weekend.
It happened on Saturday around 6:35pm in the 6700 block of Georgetown Road.
The THP says the 44-year-old driver of a 2016 Honda Pilot ran off the road, hitting a culvert, embankment and ultimately a tree.
The THP says a passenger, 41-year-old Angelica Aguilar, died as a result of the crash.
The THP says the driver was not injured but four other passengers received minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
