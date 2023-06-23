A chase at the foot of Signal Mountain ended with a crash on Thursday night.
It happened in the 900 block of Mountain Creek Road near Ascent at Signal Mountain Apartment Homes around 9:15pm.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Hamilton County deputies were in a pursuit with the suspect who lost control of a 2004 Ford Expedition and hit a fence.
The THP says the suspect was able to run from the scene.
No information about the suspect has been released and it's unclear if he or she has been caught.
