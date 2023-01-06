Tennessee Highway Patrol Chattanooga District is finding a way to help those in need this winter during their MLK 1st Responder Boot Drive, and they need your help to make the biggest impact.
Several locations throughout the Tennessee Valley are accepting used boots donations, which will be distributed to the homeless on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16.
Drop off locations are in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Athens, Jasper, and Tullahoma.
The deadline for donations is Monday, January 9, 2023.
For additional information, contact Trooper Sammy Previlus at sammy.previlus@tn.gov.
Find a drop off location near you:
- Chattanooga District 2 Headquarters: 4120 Cummings Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37419
- Cleveland Post: 301 James Asbury Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312
- Athens Post: 150 Plaza Circle, Athens, TN 37303
- Red Bank Post: 4873 Dayton Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Jasper Post: 4950 Main St, Jasper, TN 37347
- Tullahoma Post: 307 Industrial Blvd, Tullahoma, TN 37388