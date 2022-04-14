April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Tennessee Highway Patrol has worked thousands of crashes the past several years involving distracted drivers. Officials are asking you to put your devices down.
There are many ways to be distracted when driving and one of the most common is using your phone. Under the hands free law, you can't even have your phone in your lap. No texting, games, or FaceTiming. You can use it answer a call, start your directions, or skip a track.
"If we're here and we're focusing, so now we've lost our visual. We've lost our cognitive, our awareness around us because now we're focusing on what is here. And then also, the third part is the manual part. So if my hand is here holding this phone or the device, it's not on the wheel,” said Sgt. Cecil Harvey with Tennessee Highway Patrol
Sgt. Harvey has worked a number of car accidents in his career. Over the past few years, he's seen more wireless devices being used in vehicles.
"The phone really shouldn't be in reach of you. But in the case that you are using that for audio, okay, yes a quick swipe or one touch button,” he told us.
Sgt. Harvey says your full attention needs to be on the road until you arrive at your destination.
THP has found more than 4,000 people to be in violation of the hands free law this year. And they have worked almost 450 crashes involving distracted drivers. Seven of those fatal, and thirty-three involving serious injuries.
All agencies across the state have worked more than 5,000 crashes involving distracted drivers.
"The least favorite part of my job is having to go and give somebody that information, that they have lost a loved one,” Harvey told us.
April is a time to be mindful that using your phone while driving can change your life and somebody else's in a split second.
"If people saw the things that we see every day, they would have a different appreciation for certain things,” Sgt. Harvey said.
Tennessee Highway Patrol is urging everyone to put the phones down and focus on the road when driving.
Whatever else you need to do can wait.