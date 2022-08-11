The 9th annual 'America's Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest' has begun and the Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking to make sure the Volunteer State makes the cut.
Thirteen states will be featured on 2023's American Association of State Troopers calendar, decided by your votes.
Each electronic device can cast only one vote, and the competition ends August 25 at 5:00PM.
All calendar proceeds benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.
Do you think Tennessee has the best looking cruiser? Cast your vote here.