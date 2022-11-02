Students in Baylor School’s advanced research, biomedical, and molecular methods classes followed a lung cancer diagnosis from discovery to treatment on Monday, Oct. 31, in the Weeks Science Building on Baylor’s campus.
“These students are future scientists and engineers,” says Dr. Rob Headrick, thoracic surgeon, CHI Memorial Chest and Lung Cancer Center, and 1982 Baylor School alumnus. “We hope to encourage them to look into the future and develop new technology that will be used in new, creative ways to change the future of healthcare.”
Krish Bhadra, MD, interventional pulmonologist, CHI Memorial Lung Care Associates, and Paul Kaplan, DO, pathologist, CHI Memorial, joined Dr. Headrick as they aimed to inspire the next generation to help solve one of the biggest health challenges facing our community.
Highlights included:
- A tour of CHI Memorial’s ‘Breathe Easy’ Mobile Lung CT coach to learn about this important screening tool.
- Learn about the artificial intelligence (AI) technology that helps physicians see and diagnose lung cancer.
- Step into the role of a surgeon as they simulate a lung biopsy using the Ion robotic bronchoscope, life-changing technology that enables physicians to reach nodules far into the peripheral lung and provides them unprecedented stability and precision needed for biopsy.
- View a pathology sample of a lung cancer biopsy through a microscope.