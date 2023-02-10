Crews from the Tennessee Department of Transportation will be working on the following projects this week:
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 interchange improvement at SR-2 (US-11, US-41, US-72, Broad Street) and SR-58 (Market Street): Williams Street is closed to all traffic at the I-24 underpass to support the installation of new storm drainage structures for the new frontage road. Traffic will still be able to access the ramps to I-24 and US-27, but no through traffic will be allowed on Williams Street between West 21st Street and West 25th Street. Traffic will detour around the closure via West 21st Street and Broad Street. Signs will be posted. The contractor will be working on new bridge construction, storm drainage structures, and utility relocation. The US-27 N on-ramp at William St. has been closed and will remain closed until the new alignment for this ramp is completed. There will be marked detour signs to use the Broad St. US-27 on-ramp. The contractor has opened up the new Broad St. exit off I-24 and closed the existing exit to the Broad St. that is off the US27 S exit. Traffic from US27 S that needs access Broad St. will use the Williams St. exit. There will be detour signs to direct traffic off the Williams St. exit to Broad St. Also, with the The US27 S ramp onto I-24 East will be reduced to 2 lanes with the Williams St. exit still open. This ramp will be this way for several months and the motoring traffic is advised to drive with caution in this area.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-24 TDOT Bridge Maintenance both directions at MM 181: Region 2 bridge repair will be performing nighttime work repairing the concrete median wall on Wednesday, February 8th, through Thursday, February 9th, on I-24 at MM 181 over 4th avenue, fast lanes in both directions, beginning at 9:00 PM. One lane will be closed with traffic control in place.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Weather permitting, the contractor will implement single lane closures between the hours of 9 PM until 6 AM Sunday through Thursday, at following locations: I-24 WB MM 185 to MM 183 and North Terrace.
HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 concrete repair from MM 6.6 to MM 12.8: During this reporting period, the contractor will be having lane closures in both directions on I-75 from 9 PM - 6 AM on Sunday throughout the week. During these lane closures, the contractor might have to temporarily close some of the ramps to perform this work.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-153 (STATE HWY. 153) Utility Work both directions at LM 10.1: NIGHTTIME Shoulder and multiple lane closures between Grubb Road (Walmart) and Gadd Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Police, trucks, signage, and cones/barrels will be present, 02/07/23 through 02/08/23 from 10 pm - 5 am.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-17 resurfacing from the Georgia state line (LM 0) to SR-2 (US-11, US-64, US-72, LM 2.2): During this reporting period, there will be lane closures during the day as the contractor begins milling the roadway. There will be flaggers stopping traffic as this work is being done. Drivers should expect possible long delays as this work takes place.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility work. The flagging operations will be performed on 02/09/23, 02/10/23, 02/13/23, 02/14/23 and 02/15/23 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 6.39 to LM 6.42: Inside lane closure in both directions on E. Main Street between S. Beech Street and S. Hawthorne Street. Motorists should be prepared to stop and be aware of personnel and equipment when traveling through the work zone. Trucks, signage, drums, cones, and ﬂaggers will be present. Work will begin 02/08/23 at 10 pm and closure will remain in place until completed, approximately 02/09/23 at 5 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work eastbound from LM 5.94 to LM 6.38: Shoulder and single lane closures from S. Orchard Knob Ave and S. Watkins Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels will be present, 12/01/22 through 03/31/23 from 9 am - 2 pm.
HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) construction near Palisades Road (LM 15.2) to near Sunset Drive (LM 15.4): The contractor has closed the right lane going up the Signal Mountain Road from LM 15 (about 1/2 mile from Palisades Road) to past Sunset Drive. This closure will be in effect for several months during this project. There will be intermittent lane closures on Signal Mountain Road as the contractor will have flaggers out as they work. Due to the possibility of flaggers stopping traffic, drivers should be aware of possible delays in this area.
BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period the contractor will have short term intermittent lane closures throughout the project for utility relocation and moving equipment as work continues on new roadway alignments and a new bridge over Candies Creek. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.
FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (1ST AVE. N.W.) Utility Work westbound at LM 15.05: Shoulder and single lane closures from N. High Street and N. Vine Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 02/06/23 through 02/15/23 from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm.
GRUNDY COUNTY I-24 TDOT Maintenance eastbound from MM 129.5 to MM 133.5: 02/15/23 beginning at 6:00 PM local time, I-24 East will be reduced to one lane for glare shield repairs. This lane closure will end at 6:00 AM on 02/16/23.
GRUNDY COUNTY SR-15 (US-41A) construction of pedestrian facilities from north of Clifftops Avenue (LM 1.3) to I-24 (LM 1.8) in Monteagle: During this reporting period, the contractor will continue implementing a lane shift that will be in place for the duration of the project. Motorists are encouraged to use caution daily. The contractor will be performing various operations.
MARION COUNTY I-24 (US-64) rockfall mitigation westbound between MM 136.2 and MM 140.3: The contractor will be working on I-24 W at MM 141 – 140, MM 139.0 – 137.0, and MM 136.0 – 135.0 to perform rockfall mitigation activities. On Wednesday 02/08/23, from 2 PM - 4 PM, the contractor will be performing rolling roadblocks to clear blast debris from the upper bench at MM 137. The rolling roadblock will last approximately 20 minutes then traffic will be released. Backup days of Thursday 02/09/23 and Friday 02/10/23 will be setup in case the work is not completed. Travel lanes at all remaining sites have been shifted and are open to traffic. Please use caution when traveling through the work zones.
MARION COUNTY SR- 2 (US-41, US-64, US-72) miscellaneous safety improvements from the Jasper city limits (LM 19.1) to SR-27 (LM 19.23): The contractor will be working in Marion County on SR-2 from LM 19 to LM 21. They will be installing guardrail and painting using a single lane closure. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-27 between LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 slide repair and bridge and retaining wall construction: The contractor will be working on SR-27 (Suck Creek Road) at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9 to construct a new bridge and repair a slide. Both work zones, at LM 26.9 and LM 27.9, have the travel lanes reduced to one lane controlled by temporary traffic lights. Please use caution when traveling through each work zone.
MARION COUNTY SR-283 (ALVIN YORK HWY.) Utility Work southbound from LM 6.37 to LM 7.32: Mobile lane closures along SR-283 between Pickett Cemetery Road and Panorama Trail. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 09/19/22 through 02/15/23 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-163 bridge repair over Chestuee Creek (LM 11.7): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue bridge repairs on the bridge over Chestuee Creek. Traffic on the bridge over Chestuee Creek on SR-163 at LM 11.74 will be reduced to a single lane controlled by a traffic signal. Maximum horizontal clearance will be limited to 11’. Wide load detour routes will be posted. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: Horizontal clearance maximum 11’.
MCMINN COUNTY SR-2 (CONGRESS PKWY.) Utility Work westbound from LM 12.93 to LM 12.1: Mobile shoulder closure along SR-2 between the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Dennis Street and the intersection of Congress Pkwy and Rocky Mount Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 08/15/22 through 04/12/23 from 7:30 am – 5:00 pm.
MEIGS COUNTY SR-58 (STATE HWY. 58) Utility Work southbound from LM 14.22 to LM 9.35: Mobile shoulder and single lane closures from Goodfield Road to Cottonport Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, cones, and flaggers will be present, 01/26/23 through 02/17/23 from 9 am – 2 pm.
RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-HWY. 27) TDOT Bridge Maintenance northbound at LM 20.68: Region 2 Bridge Repair will be performing concrete bridge maintenance on Monday, February 13th, through Tuesday, February 14th, on SR29 at MM 21 over Town Creek. SR-29 N will be closed with traffic control in place.
RHEA COUNTY SR-302 (OLD DIXIE HWY.) Utility Work both directions from LM 0.01 to LM 2.5: Mobile shoulder and lane closures on SR-302 as crews transition work zones between SR-30 and Taylor Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Signage and flaggers will be present, 10/06/22 through 03/25/23 from 9 AM - 2:30 PM.