This weekend marks seven years since the July 16th Terrorist Attack that claimed the lives of five servicemen in Chattanooga.
Tomorrow at 6:45 p.m. the community will gather at Ross' Landing to remember and honor those that lost their lives on July 16th.
Local 3 spoke with Retired Navy Captain Mickey McCamish to reflect on that tragic day.
"We'll never forget where we were at that time around 1100 hours on that Thursday, July 16th. We will never forget."
Like many Chattanoogans, McCamish says he will never forget July 16, 2015.
The attack began at the Armed Forces Career Center in the strip mall located on Lee Highway.
As McCamish was en route to the Chattanooga National Cemetery, the shooter escaped and led Chattanooga Police officers on a seven-mile chase to the U.S. Navy Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway.
Nearly 100 rounds were fired by the shooter, killing five men.
Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Sullivan, Lance Corporal Squire Skip wells, Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Wandall Smith, Sergeant Carson Holmquist, and Staff Sergeant David Wyatt.
Two other people were injured in the shootings including a marine recruiter and a Chattanooga Police Officer.
"I look at how the terrorist got in, I look at how I am at the Navy Operation Center so frequently, I look at the position of the car, I look at how he got in and I look at where I park my car when I go to the operation support center and I relate to exactly where I would have been if I was there."
Days following the tragedy, Chattanooga Unite was created, and a tribute on the river was held to bring the community together.
"It was quite a setting that day, I'll never forget it. 80,000 people, passing of the offering plate for the families of the Fallen Five that resulted in the collection of $467,000 dollars that day."
Saturday at 6:45 pm, the community will once again gather at Ross's Landing to honor the Fallen Five.