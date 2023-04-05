Get ready to Hang, Hunt, and Hop at The Great Adult Egg Hunt & Hoppy Hour this Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 1 - 5 p.m. at Sculpture Fields at Montague Park.
This annual fundraiser combines the arts, community collaboration and of course, education. You'll have the chance to explore the Sculpture Fields and search for one-of-a-kind wooden eggs created by local artists, as well as eggs filled with candy and prizes from local businesses. After finding all the eggs, wrap up the event with a restaurant "hop" along Main Street.
General Admission tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for $50 each, which include two drink tickets, a charcuterie picnic for one from Bleu Fox Cheese Shop and a 30 second headstart for the egg hunt.
Tickets are available here: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2023/4/8/the-great-adult-egg-hunt-hoppy-hour