The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency stressing the importance of boating safety for National Safe Boating Week.
The TWRA has reported an increase of traffic on Tennessee's lakes and rivers in recent years. This year there have been eight boating fatalities in the state.
Betsy Woods, TWRA Boating Education Coordinator, said, “We want to continue to stress that the single most important action one can take to prevent drowning while boating is to wear a life jacket.”
Here are some recommendations for boaters as boating season approaches:
- Take a boating course
- Check equipment
- Make a float plan
- Wear a life jacket
- Use an engine cut-off device
- Watch the weather
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Know where you are going to and travel at a safe speed
- Never boat under the influence
- Have more that one waterproof communication device
National Boating Safety Week in May 21 through 27. May 20 is Wear Your Life Jacket to Work Day.